Ryan A. Berasi, 44, of Pulaski, PA and formerly of Bennetts Valley, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, unexpectedly at home.
A son of Robert "Toosher" (Lori) Berasi and Susan (Raymond) Bateman-Gascon, he was born on February 2, 1976 in DuBois, PA.
On February 14, 1997 he married Alyssa (Confer), who survives him at home.
Along with his wife and parents, Ryan is survived by: two children, Serena (Cody Holmes) Berasi of Pulaski and Austin Berasi of Pulaski; two brothers, Adam Berasi of Weedville and Cody Lipsey of Force; and his maternal grandmother, Gloria Bateman of St. Marys.
Ryan was preceded in death by: his maternal grandfather, Richard Bateman and his paternal grandparents, George and Grace Berasi.
Ryan worked several years with Metaldyne and Contact Technologies of St. Marys and most recently with Weis Distribution. A member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, he lived most of his life in Bennetts Valley. Ryan enjoyed spending his time listening to loud music through his amped up car stereo and helping others with their stereos.
There will be no public visitation.
Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.
Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery of Force. The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, PA has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 26, 2020