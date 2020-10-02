1/
Ryan John Steis
1984 - 2020
Ryan John Steis, 36, of Valdosta, Georgia, passed away on September 30, 2020 at his residence.
He was born at Williams Air Force Base on March 3, 1984 to Doreen Ann (Wendel) and Roger Alan Steis.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harry Steis and maternal grandfather, Laverne Wendel.
In addition to his parents of Valdosta, Georgia, his survivors include his son, Ryman Steis of Valdosta, Georgia; a brother Ahren Steis and wife Melissa of Bremen, Georgia; paternal grandmother, Alice Steis of St. Marys; and maternal grandmother, Shirley Wendel of St. Marys.
On behalf of the Steis family, Ryan will be cremated and no formal services will be held. Memorials may be made to The Children's Home Latin American Missions, P.O. Box 2330, Valdosta, Georgia 31604. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.musicfuneralservices.com.
The Steis family is being served by the professional and caring staff of Music Funeral Services, Valdosta.

Published in The Daily Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Music Funeral Services Inc
3831 N Valdosta Rd
Valdosta, GA 31602
(229) 244-2500
