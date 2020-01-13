|
Sally A. Tate, 66, of Four Points Road, Weedville, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, after a lengthy illness which she so courageously fought. She was able to enjoy her last couple years due to a successful double lung transplant.
She was born August 29, 1953, in St. Marys, daughter of the late William and Mary Lou Cuneo Fleming. She was a lifelong resident of the area, a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, class of 1971, and a 1975 graduate of Villa Maria College. Sally was a former teacher at the Sacred Heart School, and along with her husband Dan, was an owner of Dairy Queen for 25 years.
On June 7, 1975, in the St. Leo's Church in Ridgway, Sally married Daniel R. Tate, who survives. She is also survived by three daughters, Samantha Nedzinski and her husband Jason of St. Marys, Stacey Webster and her husband Thomas of Bethesda, Maryland, and Stephanie Tate of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Anthony Nedzinski, Louis Nedzinski, Sloan Webster, Tatem Webster, and Farrah Webster; a sister, Sue Spiher of St. Marys; and by a brother, Pat Fleming of Ridgway.
Sally enjoyed living at their camp that Dan made into the perfect home in which to spend their retirement. Sally cherished the time spent with her many friends. She was especially proud of her loving daughters, and her grandchildren became her world and driving force.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family House, 116 Thackery Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 14, 2020