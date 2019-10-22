|
Salome M. "Lovey" Kronenwetter, 104, a resident of Pinecrest Manor and formerly of 563 S. St. Marys Street, St. Marys, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Pinecrest Manor.
She was born on August 22, 1915, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Herbert and Ann Kronenwetter Lion.
In 1935 in Sacred Heart Church, she married Roy Kronenwetter, who preceded her in death.
Lovey was a member of Queen of the World Church and a graduate of Central High School. She retired from Queen of the World school after many years as a teacher. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and collecting items for her antique store.
She is survived by two sons, David Kronenwetter and his wife RoseAnn, and Jim Kronenwetter and his wife RoseAnn, both of Kersey; four grandchildren, Courtney, Arley, Heidi, and Quinn; and by five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Rita Lion of Boca Raton, Florida; a brother, Wendell Lion and his wife Carol of St. Marys; as well as by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Michael "Mitch" Kronenwetter in 1988 and John Kronenwetter in 2019; a brother, William Lion; and a sister, Dorothy "Patty" Kronenwetter.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Salome M. Kronenwetter will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA with Fr. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating.
Family and friends will be received at the Queen of the World Church from 9:15 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019