Sandra E. ` "Sandy" Schill
1948 - 2020
Sandra E. Schill, 71, of Launer Drive, Johnsonburg, PA, died July 9, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital of Johnstown, after a short illness. 
A daughter of the late Hallie and Jane (Hall) Lewis, Sr., she was born on August 22, 1948 in Shinglehouse, PA. 
In 1968 she married Frederick J. Schill who preceded her in death in 2015.
Besides her parents and husband, Sandra was predeceased by: her step-mother, Ruth Lewis and a son, Jay Schill.
Sandy is survived by: her son, Lane (Wendy) Schill of Johnsonburg; four grandchildren, Kylie Rankin, Jacob Perry and Kyra and Austin Pennington; two brothers, Lamont (Jean) Lewis of St. Marys and Hallie (Maryann) Lewis, Jr. of Ridgway; a sister, Katherine (Joe) Tucker of Johnsonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandy had worked at the Blue and Gold, the Market Basket Bakery and Buehler Lumber.  Living most of her life in Elk County, she was a member of the Piedmonte Club and the Rolfe Sportsmen's. She enjoyed riding with her husband on their motorcycle and spending time with her family.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held by the family.
Interment will take place in the Holy Rosary Cemetery of Johnsonburg.
The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Published in The Daily Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ubel Funeral Home
111 Bridge Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2591
