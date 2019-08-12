Home

Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Sara Elizabeth ""Sally"" Gerg


1936 - 2019
Sara Elizabeth ""Sally"" Gerg Obituary
Sara Elizabeth "Sally" Gerg, 83, of 425 Center Street, St. Marys, died Friday, August 9, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, after a brief illness.
She was born January 6, 1936, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Urban F. and Janet Creighton Gerg.
Sally was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1953. She was a former employee of Sylvania Electric in Emporium and Williamsport, Airco Inc., and was a retired employee of Elite Metal Products in St. Marys. Sally was a member of the St. Mary's Church.
Sally is survived by her brother, Rev. Joseph U. Gerg, OSB, of St. Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Sara Elizabeth "Sally" Gerg to be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Earl Henry, OSB, as principal celebrant.
Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 13, 2019
