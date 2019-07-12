Shawn Sundance Leckey, 47, of Pataskala, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Born on July 1, 1972, Shawn was member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in Mission, South Dakota.

Shawn proudly served in the Marine Corps and was a member of the HMLA-269 Squadron. He was a 2006 graduate of Penn State University and was a member of the Penn State Paintball Team. Shawn worked as an IT Specialist for DFAS. He was a member of JADE Precision, LLC Competitive Precision Shooting Team. He was also a member of the All Modern Mopars of Ohio club and loved showing off his beloved Dodge Challenger, "El."

Shawn will be remembered as a man that could do anything if he really wanted to. He was a devoted family man and loved being a husband and father. He touched so many lives and will be missed by all who knew him.

Shawn is survived by his wife, Jeanette Marie Groll-Leckey; sons, Gavin Randall Leckey and Merrick James Leckey; parents, MaryAnn Bear Heels and Gene McCowan; siblings, Melanie (Chet) Stoneman and Edward Budnek; step-brothers, Dave McCowan and Tyler McCowan; mother and father-in-law, Anita and James Groll; brothers-in-law, Eric (Jeanie) Groll, Allan Groll, and Kevin (Jessie) Groll; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Shawn was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Evelyn Nancy Cordier; grandparents, Spencer and Grace Bear Heels; and his step-brother, Mark McCowan.

A memorial service for Shawn Sundance Leckey will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147.

Published in The Daily Press on July 13, 2019