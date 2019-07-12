Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Leckey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Sundance Leckey


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn Sundance Leckey Obituary
Shawn Sundance Leckey, 47, of Pataskala, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Born on July 1, 1972, Shawn was member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in Mission, South Dakota.
Shawn proudly served in the Marine Corps and was a member of the HMLA-269 Squadron. He was a 2006 graduate of Penn State University and was a member of the Penn State Paintball Team. Shawn worked as an IT Specialist for DFAS. He was a member of JADE Precision, LLC Competitive Precision Shooting Team. He was also a member of the All Modern Mopars of Ohio club and loved showing off his beloved Dodge Challenger, "El."
Shawn will be remembered as a man that could do anything if he really wanted to. He was a devoted family man and loved being a husband and father. He touched so many lives and will be missed by all who knew him.
Shawn is survived by his wife, Jeanette Marie Groll-Leckey; sons, Gavin Randall Leckey and Merrick James Leckey; parents, MaryAnn Bear Heels and Gene McCowan; siblings, Melanie (Chet) Stoneman and Edward Budnek; step-brothers, Dave McCowan and Tyler McCowan; mother and father-in-law, Anita and James Groll; brothers-in-law, Eric (Jeanie) Groll, Allan Groll, and Kevin (Jessie) Groll; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Shawn was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Evelyn Nancy Cordier; grandparents, Spencer and Grace Bear Heels; and his step-brother, Mark McCowan.
A memorial service for Shawn Sundance Leckey will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147.
Online condolences may be left at at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now