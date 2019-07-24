Shelby J. Smith, 82, of Eddies Road, Penfield, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at home after a brief illness.

A daughter of the late John and Doris (Fox) VanHorn, she was born on December 12, 1936 in Penfield. In 1956 she married Glenn E. Smith, Jr. who predeceased her on April 23, 2019.

She is survived by: two children, Glenn E. (Elaine) Smith III of Mercer and Luann Muth of Grampian; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Marlin VanHorn of Ft. Myers, Florida and Keith VanHorn of Weedville.

Shelby graduated from Penfield High School and attended Jefferson Technologies in the nursing program. She worked as a nurse since 1969, working in Neonatology at DuBois Regional Medical Center for 33 years. Living all her life in Penfield, she was raised on her grandparents farm. After raising her children, along with her husband, they raised whitetail deer on the farm calling it the Rock'n Antler Deer Farm. A member of the Gardner Hill Community Church, she enjoyed flowers, decoration, being the family diagnostician and mostly time with her family.

There will be no visitation for Shelby J. Smith.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Weedville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Bryon Kleppinger.

Interment will take place in the Gardner Hill Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Gardner Hill Community Church