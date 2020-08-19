Sherry A. "Susie" Okonski, age 67 of DuBois, PA died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on November 28, 1952 in St. Marys, she was the daughter of Robert and Belva (Sherry) Jasper. Her mother survives and lives in St. Marys. Her father preceded her in death.
On April 28, 1978, she married Donald M. Okonski. He survives.
She was a graduate of Elk County Catholic High School and the DuBois Business College.
Sherry was the owner and operator of Rosie's Book Shop for many years. She loved her dogs Riley & Regal and enjoyed meeting with her book club friends every month. She was the leader of Colorful Creations, an organization that provided chemotherapy caps for cancer patients throughout the world. Sherry had a heart of gold and was always helping her family and community.
She is also survived by one sister, Cheryl Baumgratz & her husband Carl, Jr. of St. Marys, PA, one brother, Richard Jasper & his wife Robin of St. Marys, two nephews; Rob (Mindy Trask of St. Marys and Henry Okonski of Pittsburgh, two nieces; Adda Jasper of Harrisburg and Jean Jasper of Glen Hazel, and great nieces and nephews; Lyssa, Macy, Matthew and Sam.
Sherry was preceded in death by a special uncle, David Jasper, and a very special nephew, Jason "Jake" Trask.
Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road
Falls Creek, PA 15840.
