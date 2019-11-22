|
Sheryl A. Surat, 61, of 107 Bayberry Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
She was born on November 15, 1958, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Lee and Bessie Priest Cook.
On May 26, 1998, in Riverton, WY, she married Monte Surat, who survives, of St. Marys. Together for nearly 30 years, they shared a very happy life and marriage.
Sheryl was a graduate of Cameron County High School. She was employed for many years at the Riverton High School in Riverton, WY as a secretary to the athletic director. After returning to the area, she took a job as a secretary for the St. Marys Area School District, a job she has greatly enjoyed for the last 21 years.
Fitness was a passion for Sheryl, and she could often be found at the gym or working out. She also enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking and being on the water. She also enjoyed photography and most of all, spending time with her beloved family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Monte Surat, she is survived by one daughter, Tiffany (Jason Copp) Palmer, and by one son, DJ Palmer and his wife Jay, both of St. Marys; and by five grandchildren, Dylan Palmer, Aiden Copp, and Levi, Gwyn, and Anthony Palmer. She is also survived by three step-children, Torrey (Rochelle) Surat of Texas, Jonathan Surat of Wyoming, and Mariah Surat of Oregon; as well as by one brother, Doug (Cindy) Cook of Emporium.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, Lee "Joe" Cook.
A Funeral Service for Sheryl A. Surat will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26 at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 23, 2019