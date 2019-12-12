|
Shirley Lorraine Reitz, 83, of Coal Hollow Road, Kersey, died on December 12, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on January 3, 1936 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late George and Gladys Burfield Halpin.
She was married to Charles Reitz and he preceded her in death on May 6, 2011.
Shirley was a homemaker and was protestant by faith. She enjoyed camping, the Christmas season and spending time with her family.
Shirley is survived by three daughters, Darlene (Brandon) Kreckel of Ridgway, Brenda (Matt Day) Beck of Coal Hollow, and Lisa (Frank) Irwin of DuBois; six grandchildren, Michael Himes, Amanda Keister, Eugene Neureiter, Charles Nussbaum, Franky Irwin, and Ryan Irwin; and four great-grandchildren, Sarah, Franky, Ben and Kerstyn.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is also preceded in death by a son, Benjamin Himes III; a granddaughter, Hannah Jo Nussbaum; a sister, Marguerite Fields; and three brothers, Jim, Donald and William "Bill" Halpin.
Calling hours for Shirley Lorraine Reitz will be on Saturday, December 14 from 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and again from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.
A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating.
Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 13, 2019