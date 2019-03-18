Home

Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
Shirley M. Assalone


Shirley M. Assalone Obituary
Shirley M. Assalone, 85, of Strawberry Street, Weedville, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Christ the King Manor of DuBois.  The last surviving child of the late Rollin and Roselyn (Bateman) Fox, she was born in Weedville on Jan. 28, 1934.
Besides her parents, Shirley was predeceased by: three brothers, Sonny, Rollin Jr., and Gordon Fox.
Shirley is survived by: four children, Mark Assalone and his wife, Becky (Shope) Assalone and her granddaughter, Riley Assalone, all of Falls Creek; Kim (Assalone) Hetrick and her husband, James Hetrick of Weedville; Kip Assalone and his partner, Paul Delcambre, of Tampa, Florida; and Brent Assalone of Tampa Florida.
She was a member of the Weedville Wesleyan Church and a lifetime resident of Bennetts Valley.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will take place in the Morningside Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 19, 2019
