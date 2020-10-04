Shirley Mae Nero, 87, of 192 Dagus Mines Road, Dagus Mines, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, after a brief illness.
She was born March 26, 1933, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Alfred and Rosina Mertz Himes. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1951.
On October 30, 1954, in the St. Mary's Church, Shirley married Donald L. Nero, Sr., who preceded her in death on May 5, 2004.
She is survived by four sons, Dennis E. Nero and his wife Colleen of St. Marys, Kenneth L. Nero of Dagus Mines, Thomas D. Nero of Dagus Mines, and Donald L. Nero and his fiancée Sally Peterson of St. Marys; three granddaughters, Stephanie (Allen) Keniston, Alysha Nero, and Rosina Nero; and by two great-grandchildren, Gage Keniston and Jazlin Keniston. Also surviving is her sister, Mary Jane Gnan of St. Marys; her aunt and special friend, Margaret Mertz of St. Marys; as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a son, Donald LeRoy Nero, Jr., on April 2, 1955, at two days old; and by her sister, Ida Kinley.
Shirley was a housewife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of the St. Boniface Church and the Rosary Altar Society. Active in her parish, Shirley participated in the "Why Catholic?" program and volunteered at the St. Boniface Cafeteria. She was an avid bowler, great cook and baker, and was active in her community until her eyesight became poor due to retinitis pigmentosa. Shirley wanted to thank all who were good to her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 10:00 AM, with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space on Thursday morning, from 9:30 until the time of Mass.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.