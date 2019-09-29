|
Stephen H. Wolff, Jr., 53, of 74 Lincoln Street, Byrnedale, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Jay Township following injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born on August 12, 1966, in St. Marys, a son of the late Stephen Wolff, Sr. and Emma Malsbury Koory of Fresno, California.
Steve was a graduate of Central Union High School in Fresno, California. He worked for many years as a mechanic at an auto shop in Fresno. After moving back to Pennsylvania, he enjoyed yard-saling and trips to the Hazen Flea Market. He also enjoyed working on cars and helping others with their cars. Most of all, he loved spending time with friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Tammie Smith of Fresno, California; a nephew, Tommy Smith; and by two great-nephews. He is also survived by his best friend, John Roidt of St. Marys.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Calvin and Jane Malsbury; by his paternal grandparents, Eleanor Davis and David Wolff; as well as by his uncle and good friend, Luther Wolff.
Funeral and Committal Services for Stephen H. Wolff, Jr. are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 30, 2019