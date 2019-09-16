|
|
Stephen P. DePrater, 71, of 618 Washington Street, St. Marys, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Highland View Health Care in Brockway, after a lengthy illness.
He was born August 12, 1948, in St. Marys, son of the late Benedict and Phyllis Auman DePrater.
Stephen was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1966. He was a retired employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company, retiring in 1988 after 23 years of service.
On October 30, 1971, in the St. Mary's Church, Stephen married Doris I. Bowser, who survives.
He is also survived by a daughter, Bridget DePrater and her fiance Donald Baiga, Jr. of St. Marys; a sister, Linda Ferris of St. Marys; and by two brothers, Bradley DePrater and his wife Mary Ellen of St. Marys and David DePrater and his wife Mary of Johnsonburg. Also surviving are two special sisters-in-law, Sharon Zuchowski and Jean Stiver; and his dog and best friend, Lucky.
Stephen attended the Elk Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Crystal Volunteer Fire Department, was a volunteer EMT at the St. Marys Area Ambulance Service, and served as President of LIFT. Stephen loved gardening and spending time with his family, wife, and daughter. He greatly enjoyed fishing and hunting with Bridget and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Family and friends of Stephen P. DePrater are invited to attend a Funeral Service to be held in the Elk Baptist Church on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Barry Moyer, Pastor, officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Life and Independence for Today (LIFT), 503 East Arch Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to Voices for Independence (VFI), Attn: Dan Hanson, 1432 Wilkins Road, Erie, PA 16505.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 17, 2019