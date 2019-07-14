Steven A. Krieg, 63, of Clarendon died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Warren General Hospital, Warren.

Born on July 6, 1956 in St. Marys, he was the son of the late Earl and Betty Mintzer Krieg.

Steve was a 1974 graduate of Warren High School. He was currently employed with Ellwood National Forge where he had worked for 45 years. Steve enjoyed taking care of his dogs. He loved to work in his flower and vegetable gardens, and also enjoyed photography, shopping, going to the casino and the beach.

Steve is survived by his wife, Marla Lynn (Albaugh) Krieg, whom he married on October 26, 1974 in Sheffield; his son, Jason Krieg and his wife, Carisa, of Lombard, Illinois; two grandchildren, Cody Krieg and Annabel Krieg; one aunt, Jean Krieg of Warren; one cousin, Linda Krieg of Key West, Florida; and his beloved Newfoundlands, Sydney and Hamilton.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Krieg.

Funeral and committal services for Steven A. Krieg will be held at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East St., Warren on Wednesday, July 17 at 11 a.m. with Donald Deppen of the First Church of God officiating.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home.

Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Paws Along the River, 212 Elm St., Warren, PA 16365.

E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Daily Press on July 15, 2019