Stina Gibson, 59, of 73 School Street, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home after a long battle with cancer.

She was born Dec. 30, 1959, in Kane to Louise Lehman. On Sept. 14, 2012, in Kane, she married Charles Gibson who survives.

Stina was a hairdresser who owned and operated Stina & Company Beauty Shop in Kane for many years. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Wilcox.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are two stepchildren; four grandchildren; and several aunts and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Thora Lehman; and two aunts, Kay Bush and Karen Jones.

Stina's family will be receiving friends at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc., 151 Greeves St., on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Cancer Care Center, 105 Lee St., Warren, PA 16365.

Published in The Daily Press on May 6, 2019