1/1
Susan Kay (Carrier) Carberry
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Kay (Carrier) Carberry, 78, of Kersey, Pa., passed away during the evening hours of Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from complications of a recent surgery.
She was born on Aug. 6, 1942, to the late Kenneth G. and Virginia M. (Dickey) Carrier in Brookville, Pa.
She graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1960.
She married Carl Robert "Bob" Carberry on Sept. 26, 1964, in Brookville. Bob survives her.
Susan worked in St. Marys at the Bavarian Inn for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the St. Mary's Methodist Church.
Susan was an animal lover and had two of her own, a puppy named Chewy and a cat named Mighty. She was a highly creative person who shared her talents with many by designing and creating Halloween costumes for children. She also shared her creativity by crafting clothes for lawn geese which were purchased by many people throughout the United States. Susan shared her vision through her creativity and will be dearly missed by her family and community.
In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by two children, Bonnie Carberry and John Carberry; one grandson, Derek Carberry; and three siblings, Tom (Sandy) Carrier, Janet (Bill) Sarvey, and Jeff (Jackie) Carrier; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by one brother, Tim Carrier; and her beloved first dog, Charlie.
All services will be held privately by the family.
Interment will take place at Temple Cemetery, Warsaw Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved