Susan M. Lion
1963 - 2020
Susan M. Lion, 57, of 24 Sonny Lane, St. Marys, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home following a brief illness.
She was born on May 13, 1963, in Ridgway, a daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Spleen Lion.
Susie was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Ridgway High School. She always looked back fondly on her first job working at a chicken farm in Ridgway, and over the years also worked at the Elk Casino. She could often be found doing arts and crafts, and faithfully watched Jeopardy every evening.  A bit of an intellect, she enjoyed reading, dictionaries, and furthering her knowledge.
She never turned down the chance to go for a ride in an old truck, enjoying the breeze with her feet up on the dash. She also enjoyed the company of her friends at the Eagles Club.
She is survived by one sister, Sara DeLullo and her husband David of St. Marys, one brother; Tim Lion of Erie, and by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her longtime companion, Gary "GW" Bauer.
Funeral services for Susan M. Lion are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in St. Leo's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
