Susan Straub Sinclair, 83, of Prairie Village, Kansas, died peacefully on July 11, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Curé of Ars Catholic Church, on Friday, September 13, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m., a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the Burak Room.

Susan was born in St. Marys to Laura (Fox) and Alfonse Straub on October 17, 1935. She was in the first nursing class to attain her BSN RN at Georgetown University. She worked in one of the first artificial kidney dialysis units in the U.S. at Georgetown. In 1960, she married Richard H. Sinclair, MD and after his specialty training, they raised their family in Kansas City.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, and children: Rick (Mindi), Mary (Doug Huffman), Alex (Kim), Michelle (Greg Lawrence), and Laura (Jeff Mixson) and grandchildren: Riley, Emily, Cameron, Sam, Ally, Madeline, Ethan, Bennett, Sophie, Cole, Charlie and Will.

Susan was a strong and vibrant woman, with a quick smile and easy laugh. She was kind and compassionate; speaking truth with love. ln lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to KVC Health Systems, Mainstream Coalition, or The Children's Place in KCMO, where she volunteered for 30 years. Memories may be shared at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Published in The Daily Press on July 24, 2019