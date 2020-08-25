Tammy M. Shelander, 40, of 447 Washington Street, St. Marys, died at her home on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She was born on September 22, 1979, a daughter of the late William Spangler and Janet Shelander.
Tammy was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Johnsonburg High School. She had been employed for many years at Eastern Sintered Alloys. She enjoyed going for rides on the side-by-side and could often be found coloring. She was fond of animals, especially her cats and dogs. She also enjoyed doing bead work, watching Netflix, and playing softball. She will be remembered as a kindhearted and loving person.
She is survived by three daughters, Cheyenne Gausman of Ridgway, Chelsie Gausman, and Sara Gausman, both at home; and by her fiance; Pernell Beimel of St. Marys. She is also survived by two half brothers, Dale and Doug Spangler.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service for Tammy M. Shelander is being scheduled and will be annnounced at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a favorite charity
