1/1
Tammy M. Shelander
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tammy M. Shelander, 40, of 447 Washington Street, St. Marys, died at her home on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She was born on September 22, 1979, a daughter of the late William Spangler and Janet Shelander.
Tammy was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Johnsonburg High School. She had been employed for many years at Eastern Sintered Alloys. She enjoyed going for rides on the side-by-side and could often be found coloring. She was fond of animals, especially her cats and dogs. She also enjoyed doing bead work, watching Netflix, and playing softball. She will be remembered as a kindhearted and loving person.
She is survived by three daughters, Cheyenne Gausman of Ridgway, Chelsie Gausman, and Sara Gausman, both at home; and by her fiance; Pernell Beimel of St. Marys. She is also survived by two half brothers, Dale and Doug Spangler. 
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service for Tammy M. Shelander is being scheduled and will be annnounced at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a favorite charity.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved