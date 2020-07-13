Terry B. Ginther, 70, of 270 Birch Valley Road, Kersey, died at his home on Friday, July 10, 2020.
He was born on April 2, 1950 in St. Marys, a son of the late Francis "Dick" and Agnes Schneider Ginther.
On February 29, 2000, in Las Vegas, he married the late Susan Dinsmore Ginther, who proceeded him in death in 2012.
Terry was a graduate of ECCHS, class of 1968. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam from 1971 to 1972 during the Vietnam War. He retired from Carbide Graphite after many years of service. He was a member of the Dagus Mines Legion and the former Kersey Eagles.
In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, canning and winemaking. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a great passion for woodworking, at which he was very talented.
He is survived by four nieces and nephews; Barry Rupprecht and his wife Katie of Ridgway, Jill Koeppen and her husband Kyle of Glenwood, MD, Aaron Ginther and his wife Julie of St. Marys, and Adam Ginther of Kersey. He is also survived by 7 great-nieces and nephews; Amelia, Alicia, Brennan, Sophia, Lainey, Holden, and Emaline.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister; Joanne Rupprecht, a brother; David Ginther, and by a brother-in-law; Barry Rupprecht, Sr.
Funeral Services for Terry B. Ginther will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Krise Funeral Home, 130 Center Street, Ridgway, PA 15853.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Fox Township Burial Detail.
Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received at the Krise Funeral Home on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
Krise Funeral Home, 130 Center St., Ridgway, PA, 15853 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com