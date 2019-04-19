Theodore P. Palenski, 89, of Clearfield, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on March 31, 1930 in Force, he was the son of the late John and Josephine (Zbikowski) Palenski.

On June 9, 1972, he married Kathryn E. "Betsy" McClure Palenski. She survives.

Ted was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War.

He was a graduate of the Bennetts Valley High School, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Clarion University, and a Masters of Education degree from the Pennsylvania State University.

Ted began his teaching career as a mathematics teacher at the Kersey High School, which then joined with the St. Marys School District. He became the mathematics department chairperson at St. Marys until his retirement in 1989.

He was a 50-year member of the American Legion Post 103 in St. Marys, a member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, and AARP. He was also a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Monica Reed of Washington, D.C.

Ted was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.

A Memorial Mass of Christian of Burial for Theodore P. Palenski will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorials may be placed with the DuBois Public Library, 31 South Brady Street, and/or the DuBois Area Catholic School, P.O. Box 567, and/or Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Ave., and/or St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 116 South State Street, all in DuBois, PA 15801.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 20, 2019