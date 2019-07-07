Theophila Benevich, 98, of Spruce Street, Force, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at home after a short illness.

A daughter of the late Peter and Helen (Visneski) Lovenduski, she was born on May 15, 1921 in Baumertown. In 1946 she married Lucian Benevich, who predeceased her in 1987.

Besides her parents and husband, Theo was preceded in death by: a daughter, Nancy Benevich; four brothers, Chester Kershenski, Vincent "Webb" Lovenduski, William "Zeke" Levenduski and John Lovenduski; and two sisters, Dolores Lovenduski and Barbara Dallasen.

She is survived by: four children, Peggy Steinbach of St. Marys, Judy Benevich of Force, Jerry (Donna) Benevich of Byrnedale and Bernadette (Robert) Iddings of DuBois; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Leonard Lovenduski of Force; and two sisters, Louise Rhoades of Weedville and Evelyn Kentoski of Hollywood, PA.

Theo was a graduate of Weedville High School. While taking care of her family she did house cleaning for several local families. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she had cleaned for many years and a member of the Blue Army. She enjoyed dancing, the Pittsburgh Pirates, cooking for her family and especially time with her grand and great-grandchildren. She lived all her life on the same street in Force.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home, Penfield, PA.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Theophila Benevich will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian as celebrant.

The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Church Fatima Shrine and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Daily Press on July 8, 2019