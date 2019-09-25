Home

Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Therese S Mullaney


1925 - 2019
Therese S Mullaney Obituary
Therese S. Mullaney, 93, a resident of Silver Creek Terrace and formerly of 123 Diamond Street, St. Marys, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Elk Haven Nursing Home, after a brief illness.
She was born November 27, 1925, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Frank X. and Theresia Lechner Schneider.
Therese was a lifelong resident of the area, a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1943, and also a 1947 graduate of the St. Vincent School of Nursing in Erie. She was a retired registered nurse of the Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1990 with over 40 years of service.
On April 14, 1956, in the St. Mary's Church, Therese married John P. "Jack" Mullaney, who preceded her in death on June 29, 2014.
She is survived by three daughters, Laura Quay of Irvine, California, Charlotte Uber and her husband Jeff of Warren, and Maureen Mullaney and her husband Dan Barrett of Northampton, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, Matthew Quay, Michelle Quay, Jeffri Uber, Megan Uber, Ryan Uber, Aiden Barrett, and Jera Barrett; and by one great-grandson, Ethan Uber.
In addition to her husband and parents, Therese was preceded in death by five sisters, Dorothy (Sr. Callista OSB) Schneider, Mildred Conway, Dolores Schneider, Mary Friedl, and Laura Andres; and by two brothers, Jerome and Francis Schneider. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Therese was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, where she was a former organist. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Nurses' Study Club. Therese was a talented pianist and loved to sing. She enjoyed playing Bridge, watching Jeopardy, and she loved doing crafts, puzzles, crossword puzzles, knitting, and canning. Therese especially enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Therese S. Mullaney will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Silver Creek Terrace Activity Program, 791 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 26, 2019
