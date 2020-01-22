|
Thomas A. Russell, 75, died unexpectedly at home on December 19, 2019.
He was born August 21, 1944 in St. Marys, the son of the late Thomas and Marcella (Huff) Russell.
He was originally from Byrnedale.
Thomas was an Army Veteran during the time of the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Panama as a marksman.
Early in this life, he moved to the North Tonawanda, New York area and finally made his permanent home in Freedom, New York since December, 1984.
He was employed by Robinson Paving in Wales, New York before retiring.
He was the husband of Judith Ann (Hassett) Russell, father of Thomas Russell of West Seneca, New York, Lynn (Jason) Hetrick of Duncannon, Timothy (Yvonne) Russell of Arcade, New York, Robert (Jody) Breeden of North Tonawanda, New York and the late Michael Breeden; and brother to the late Jackie Nesbitt.
Also surviving are a combination of 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, three nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the Hamp Funeral Home in Tonawanda, New York on December 23, 2019.
The Rev. James Hassett officiated. If desired, memorials to the Arcade, New York Fire Department, P.O. Box 303, Arcade, New York are preferred by the family.
