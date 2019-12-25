|
Thomas D. Sidoni, age 89, of 49 Meadowbrook Rd., Ridgway, died early Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019, at his residence following a lengthy illness.
He was born March 26, 1930 in Ridgway, son of the late Giacomo and Mary Sidoni. He married Angie R. Calla on November 3, 1951, she preceded him in death on August 28, 2011.
He resided in Ridgway all his life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, the Ridgway Moose, and the Ridgway Rifle Club. He was part owner of Advanced Thermal Products.
He is survived by two sons: Anthony T. (Susan) Sidoni of Syracuse, New York and John M. (Marsha) Sidoni of St. Marys; five grandchildren: Julie, Christopher, Jeffrey, Bryan, and Stephanie; and five great-grandchildren: Charlie, Jack, Amelia, David, and Max. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son Paul M. Sidoni and four brothers: Joseph, Anthony, Ronald, and Samuel Sidoni.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas D. Sidoni will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until noon. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Community Nurses, Inc. Hospice Program.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 26, 2019