Thomas E. Jones, age 79, of 17457 Boot Jack Road in Ridgway, died Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
He was born July 28, 1940, in Ridgway, son of the late Cecil and Helen M. (Brunner) Jones. He married Colleen (Connie) L. Ginther on May 19, 1973, she survives.
He resided in Ridgway all of his life and was a member of the Toby United Methodist Church, the Singing Dutchmen, the Elk County Choir, and a past Rotary member. He enjoyed flying, playing cards, and family dinners with his grandchildren. He was a graduate of Ridgway High School and Grove City College. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He had been owner of North American Industrial Supply since 1973 and worked for Georgino's Industrial Supply for five years.
He is survived by his wife Colleen (Connie) L. Jones of Ridgway; one daughter Rebecca S. (James) Wolff of Ridgway; four grandchildren: Nathaniel, Matthew, Samuel, and Hanna; two brothers: Richard (Patty) Jones of St. Marys and Donald (JoAnn) Jones of Columbus, Indiana; one sister Gina (David) Evans of Salem, New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Christopher J. Jones.
A private graveside service for Thomas E. Jones will be held at Ott Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Karen Trask, Pastor of the Toby United Methodist Church. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 27, 2020