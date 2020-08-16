1/
Thomas E. Lander
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas E. Lander, 80, of 270 Charles Street, St. Marys, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 15, 1940, in Kane, PA, son of the late Alfred and Helen Broman Lander. He was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1958. He was a retired employee of Keystone Thermometrics.
On July 23, 1966, at the Queen of the World Church, Tom married Joyce A. Bauer, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Jackie Castina of St. Marys and Julie Howard (James) of St. Marys, and by one son, Thomas J. Lander of St. Marys; six grandchildren, Krista Dippold, Jamie VanSlander, Richelle Gradl, Justin Castina, Hannah Lander, and Brady Lander; two step-grandchildren, Tyler Howard and Chase Howard; and by four great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Richard Lander (Nancy) of Texas.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, James Lander.
Tom was a member of the United States National Guard and was a member of the St. Marys Elks. He enjoyed his time hunting and fishing over the years but most of all Tom loved and took great pride in his family.
Funeral services will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bruce Burkness officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the St. Marys Cemetery.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Elk County Humane Society at 1029 E. Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved