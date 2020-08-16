Thomas E. Lander, 80, of 270 Charles Street, St. Marys, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 15, 1940, in Kane, PA, son of the late Alfred and Helen Broman Lander. He was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1958. He was a retired employee of Keystone Thermometrics.
On July 23, 1966, at the Queen of the World Church, Tom married Joyce A. Bauer, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Jackie Castina of St. Marys and Julie Howard (James) of St. Marys, and by one son, Thomas J. Lander of St. Marys; six grandchildren, Krista Dippold, Jamie VanSlander, Richelle Gradl, Justin Castina, Hannah Lander, and Brady Lander; two step-grandchildren, Tyler Howard and Chase Howard; and by four great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Richard Lander (Nancy) of Texas.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, James Lander.
Tom was a member of the United States National Guard and was a member of the St. Marys Elks. He enjoyed his time hunting and fishing over the years but most of all Tom loved and took great pride in his family.
Funeral services will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bruce Burkness officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the St. Marys Cemetery.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Elk County Humane Society at 1029 E. Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
