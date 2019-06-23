Thomas E. Murphy, 81, of Benezette, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 21, 2019.

A son of the late Joseph and Emma (DeMarco) Murphy, he was born on February 21, 1938 in Pittsburgh.

He is survived by: his companion of 30 years, Sheila McQuown of Benezette; the mother of his children, Leah Ilgenfritz of Scottdale, PA; two children, Thomas (Christine) Murphy or Mt. Pleasant, PA and Barbara (Greg) Harvaner of Wyano, PA; step-daughter, Christine (Andy) Phillips of Lewis Center, Ohio; six grandchildren, Tom, Ryan, Rachelle and Venessa Murphy, Leah Jarding and Abby and Caroline Phillips; five great-grandchildren, Aaron, Dylan, Isabelle, Ava Rose and Patrick; three sisters, Marge Smith and Elizabeth Bird of Pittsburgh and Dorothy (Kevin) Kelley of Claysburg; a special niece, Jessie (Rich) Pinskey and Tyler; and a son-in-law, Thomas Jarding.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by: his wife, Marlene (Larkin) Murphy; a daughter, Deborah Jarding; a grandson, Raymond Snyder; a brother Joseph Murphy; a sister Jean Gaworecki; and step-son, Richard McQuown.

Tom served in the U.S. Army and worked with the University of Pittsburgh for more than 30 years, retiring as an Operating Engineer at the Hillman Library in 1988. He was well known for his many years dedicated to the Pennsylvania Elk in Benezette. He made exceptional artwork, photographs and videos of the Elk. He lived in Benezette for the past 27 years.

There will be no visitation.

Private services will be held at the family's convenience.

Interment will take place in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Winslow Hill, Benezette.

The family suggests memorials to