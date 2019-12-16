|
Thomas F. Winkler, 78, of Force, a devoted husband, father, grandpa and friend died peacefully on December 14, 2019 at home.
A son of the late Carl and Shirley (Smart) Winkler, he was born on October 25, 1941 in Force. Having been nearly a lifelong resident of Force, he had also resided in Virginia and Altoona in his younger years.
He married his "Peach", Christine Graham, of Altoona on October 3, 1964 and they recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. Together they raised five children: Therese (Eric) Johnson of Port Tobacco, Maryland, Tanya (Michael) Gallagher of Benezette, Thomas C. (Lindsay) Winkler of Williamsburg, Virginia, Tiffany Winkler of Force, and Courtney (Steven Tuttle) Winkler of Williamsburg, Virginia. Along with his wife at home and his children, Tom is also survived by: a brother, Dennis (Carolyn) Winkler of State College and a sister, Nelvina (Chuck) Veronesi of Weedville.
Throughout his life he participated in and enjoyed various sports, especially basketball and baseball. He was an avid outdoor and wildlife enthusiast who lived for hunting season. He greatly enjoyed being a member of the PA Wildlife Habitat Unlimited. In his free time and retirement, he could be found at his brother's farm, mowing, planting/cutting trees and watching the various wildlife. He was a collector of many things and lover of history, always eager for another book to read.
He greatly enjoyed the chaos of having all of his family together and took great pride and joy in his children and grandchildren's personalities and accomplishments. He was always up for an adventure or to lend a hand, as long as it didn't include heights, although he had no issue getting into a tree stand. The various pets he had throughout his life brought great joy to him and no matter whose pet it was, "he" was always their favorite.
A retired PA State Trooper, his gift of interrogation never ceased. A consummate king of gab, he embraced everyone and could find common ground with all he spoke with. In his words, he has gone "10-7".
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, PA.
Mass of Christian burial will be held, 10 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian as celebrant. The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance. The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 17, 2019