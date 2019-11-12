Home

Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
Thomas G. Cole


1939 - 2019
Thomas G. Cole Obituary
Thomas G. Cole, 80, of Madison Street, Byrnedale, died November 8, 2019 at Pinecrest Manor after a lengthy illness. 
A son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Howells) Cole, he was born on April 9, 1939 in Gowanda, New York. On December 10, 1964 he married Edna "Gwen" (Kurt), who survives in Byrnedale.
Along with his wife, Tom is survived by: six children, Wendy (J. Carl) Altman of Barto, PA, Frank (Brenda) Cole of Birdsboro, Thomas S. (Allison) Cole of San Bernardino, California, Brian Cole of Byrnedale, Ethan (Gail) Cole of Greensburg, Indiana and Benjamin (Monique) Cole of Pottstown; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, John Cole of Jersey Shore, PA; and two sisters, Kathleen (Theodore) Reigel of Gratz and Marian Cole of Avis.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kurt Cole.
Tom served in the Air Force from 1958-'63; as a Correctional Officer and as Pastor. He and his wife, Gwen, served many churches through the years and most recently the Union Church - King James Bible Chapter of Byrnedale.  Living in Pennsylvania most of his life and the past 20 years in Byrnedale, he enjoyed making longbows, hunting and fishing.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1– 2 p.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, 2 p.m., at the funeral home with Tom's son Ethan Cole officiating.
Interment will take place in the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery of Pennsylvania.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance (PO Box 48, Penfield, PA 15849) and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019
