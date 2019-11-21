|
Thomas J. Pfeufer, 80, of 691 Maurus Street, St. Marys, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his residence, after an illness of the past year.
He was born October 2, 1939, in St. Marys, son of the late Alphonse G. and Catherine Schwabenbauer Pfeufer.
Tom was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1957. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and a former employee of the Keystone Powdered Metal Company. Tom was also a former employee of the Church and Murdock Electric Company and a former partner of Elco Electric.
On August 7, 1965, in the Queen of the World Church, Tom married Bernice "Pat" Salter, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Kelly Stafford and her husband Jim of Fairview and Dr. Jill Fandrich of Fort Myers, Florida; two sons, Thomas J. Pfeufer, Jr. and his wife Joanna of Jacksonville, Florida and Terry P. Pfeufer of Coraopolis; eight grandchildren, twins, Caleb and John (Michelle) Pfeufer, Erin Stafford, Kiersten Stafford, Patrick Stafford, twins, Mauri and Mason Stafford, and Seton Fandrich.
Also surviving are three sisters, Alice Lynch and her husband Joseph of St. Marys, Joyce Kuhar and her husband Joseph of Erie, and Grace Patterson of Buffalo; and by two brothers, Carl E. Pfeufer and his wife Pat of St. Marys and Earl A. Pfeufer and his wife Gaye of Littleton, Colorado.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, William J. Pfeufer; and by two sisters in infancy.
Tom was a member of the Queen of the World Church and a man of great faith. He had served in the Army National Guard and was an inventor, builder, fixer, and a fisherman. Tom was very involved in his church and was a great supporter of the poor. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas J. Pfeufer will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Monday, November 25, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating.
Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday, November 24, from 5-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, Advancement Office, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857; the Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857; the Community Nurses, Inc., Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to the Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2019