Thomas L. Wilhelm, 71, of Kersey, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
He was born July 4, 1948, in St. Marys, son of the late Isadore (Camel) Wilhelm of St. Marys and Monica (Minabel) Collins Wilhelm of Kersey.
Thomas was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1966 and also a graduate of the DuBois Business College.
On September 28, 1968, in the St. Boniface Church, Thomas married Mary Ann Swanson of Dagus Mines, who survives.
He is also survived by a daughter, Amy Wilhelm Rhed and her husband David of Brockport; a son, Kevin Wilhelm and his wife Amy of Murrysville; and by four grandchildren, Randall, Abigail, Alyson, and Kailey.?It's hard to put into words his life accomplishments; if you knew him you would agree. He worked at Stackpole Carbon/Mersen for over 40 years, was a baseball coach, church lecturer, and volunteer for the American Legion. His dedication to his work and family was unfathomable. He enjoyed everything Pittsburgh sports, socializing, and later in life going to the casino.?He would like to be remembered as someone that could carry on a conversation about anything and enjoyed everything. His life legacy will live on through so many stories and memories.
Family and friends of Thomas L. Wilhelm are invited to attend a Funeral Service to be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Ross Miceli officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.?There will be no visitation.?Any memorial contributions should be directed towards the Mario Lemieux Foundation, Two Chatham Center, 112 Washington Place, Suite 1661, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, a foundation for blood cancer, for the great appreciation the family had for the care Tom received during his illness.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2019