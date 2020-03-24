Home

Tina Marie (Gagliardi) Hill


1967 - 2020
Tina Marie (Gagliardi) Hill Obituary
Tina Marie (Gagliardi) Hill, 52, passed away peacefully and comfortably March 19, 2020 at Sena Kean Manor in Smethport, due to kidney failure eight years after having a stroke in 2012.
She was born October 4, 1967 in St. Marys, to the late Leo and Mary (Anders) Gagliardi.
She married her one and only Mark Hill, November, 1998 who preceded her in death on December 2, 2012. She was an amazing person inside and out who deserved the world. She enjoyed playing bingo and arts and crafts. She had a love for cats and dogs. Most of all she was ecstatic to be a grandmother. She enjoyed every moment she got with her family.
She is survived by one daughter; Alexandra Hill and her significant other Andrew Nickles, of Johnsonburg. One grandchild; Addyson Nickles of Johnsonburg. Four brothers; Terry (Ruth) Gagliardi of Kersey, Mark (Collen) Gagliardi of Force, Victor Gagliardi of Kersey, and Fran (Linda) Gagliardi of St. Marys. One sister; Theresa of North Carolina, along with numerous neices and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Gagliardi.
Due to COVID-19 the funeral and celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 25, 2020
