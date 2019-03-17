Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Marshall


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Todd Marshall Obituary
Todd Marshall, 60 of Evers Avenue, St. Marys died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home.
Born on June 6, 1958 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Donald and Madeline (Meholick) Marshall.
He was a 1976 graduate of the DuBois Area High School, and was a graduate of Penn State University with degree in business administration.
Todd was employed at Walmart in St. Marys. Previous to that, he was past owner-operator of the Sears Catalogue Store in Brookville, TCBY in DuBois and the GNC Store in St. Marys.
Todd is survived by a brother, Michael Marshall and his wife, Grace, of DuBois; a sister, Dawn Cekovsky and her husband, Robert, of Big Run; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Marshall, of DuBois.
He was preceded in death by his longtime partner, Linda Drayer, and a brother Lance Marshall.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, March 19, from 4-7 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home with Fr. Vasyl Banyk, officiating.
Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Nativity of The Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church, 920 Howard Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now