Todd Marshall, 60 of Evers Avenue, St. Marys died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home.

Born on June 6, 1958 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Donald and Madeline (Meholick) Marshall.

He was a 1976 graduate of the DuBois Area High School, and was a graduate of Penn State University with degree in business administration.

Todd was employed at Walmart in St. Marys. Previous to that, he was past owner-operator of the Sears Catalogue Store in Brookville, TCBY in DuBois and the GNC Store in St. Marys.

Todd is survived by a brother, Michael Marshall and his wife, Grace, of DuBois; a sister, Dawn Cekovsky and her husband, Robert, of Big Run; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Marshall, of DuBois.

He was preceded in death by his longtime partner, Linda Drayer, and a brother Lance Marshall.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, March 19, from 4-7 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home with Fr. Vasyl Banyk, officiating.

Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Nativity of The Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church, 920 Howard Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2019