Tracy L. Blessel, age 46, left this earth on May 1, 2020, she was born April 21, 1974 in Elk County.

Tracy graduated from Ridgway Area High School in 1992. She attended Penn State University in DuBois, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies. She then went on to finish a master's degree at Clarion University in Rehabilitative Science. Her gaining this education led her to a rewarding career helping others.

Tracy is survived by a daughter Kaylynn Baumgratz along with a granddaughter Zoey Blum of Pittsburgh. In addition she is survived by two brothers, Joseph Blessel of Kersey, Peter (Sabrina) Blessel of St. Marys, her parents of St. Marys, and her grandmother, Joan Blessel of Daguscahonda, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who she loved and loved her dearly.

Tracy lived in Treasure Lake for a number of years with her partner Ed Cilladi, who she leaves behind as well. She got to experience many new things like traveling to Sturgis bike rally, she loved riding motorcycles and watching the Pirates at PNC Park whenever she could. Tracy also loved the lake and feeding the deer and wildlife. Tracy was great at taking photographs, she loved it very much. Her heart was huge always wanting to help others, especially the veterans, delivering food or just going to visit them at their homes. When possible, she gave much of her time to charities where she helped raise money for those struggling after a disaster. Tracy loved listening to music, dancing and had a unique ability of remembering all the lyrics to every song she heard.

Tracy was proceeded in death by her beloved stepfather Chuck Fox, her maternal grandparents William and Katherine Groll and a paternal grandfather Patrick Blessel. There will be no visitation or service for Tracy. The family only wishes that those who knew and loved her would take a moment of silence on their own to think of a happy memory or thought of Tracy in a celebration of her life.



