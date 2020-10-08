Tyler Samuel Mancuso, 25, of 125 Terrace Road, St. Marys, died at his home on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
He was born on July 4, 1995, a son of Robert and Lisa Wehler Mancuso, who survive of St. Marys.
Tyler graduated from Elk County Catholic High School, class of 2014. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and was employed by Caliber Contracting. He greatly enjoyed kayaking and his pets, Ellie and Peanut. His hobbies included gaming, his motorcycle, and art. He was a talented artist who enjoyed sharing his artwork.
A kindhearted and gentle soul, Tyler will be fondly remembered for the way he always thought of others first. Always willing to lend a helping hand, there was nothing that Tyler wouldn't do to help someone. He loved his brothers with all he had and was a friend to all. He was loved by the young and old alike, always befriending everyone he met.
In addition to his parents, Robert and Lisa Mancuso, he is survived by his two beloved brothers; Ryan and Dylan Mancuso of St. Marys. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents; Dennis and Mary Lou Wehler of St. Marys as well as by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; Sam and Dixie Mancuso.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Tyler S. Mancuso will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Eric Vogt, OSB, as celebrant.
Burial will follow in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.