Urban C. Ginther, 99, a resident of Silver Creek Terrace and formerly of 1767 Bucktail Road, St. Marys, died peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Silver Creek Terrace.

He was born on May 22, 1920, in St. Marys, a son of the late Frank and Jessie Stahl Ginther.

On October 28, 1944 in First United Methodist Church, he married Alice Filling Ginther, who preceded him in death on March 16, 2012.

Urban was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Masonic Temple. A farmer his whole life, Urb always had a story to tell and liked to talk to anyone. He enjoyed fishing and most of all, spending time with his family.

Urban is survived by two sons, Wayne Ginther and his wife Flora and Ronald Ginther and his wife Debbie, both of St. Marys; one daughter, Cindy, Mrs. Donald Wingard of Marien Center; seven grandchildren, Dawn, Mrs. Ben McGrath, Paul Ginther and his wife Pam, Stephanie, Mrs. Joe Tucker, Jason Ginther, Matthew Ginther,Travis Wingard and his companion Michele Welch and Amy, Mrs. Eric Zakrzewski. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren, as well as by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter in early childhood, Joy Elaine Ginther; a daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Ginther; four granddaughters, Brenda, Rhonda, Nancy, and Tracy Ginther; four brothers, Laverne, Leroy, Francis, and Richard Ginther; and by five sisters, Vada Liptak, Elizabeth Nelson, Marie Johnson, Grace Ginther, and Helen Lawton.

Funeral Services for Urban C. Ginther will be held on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 140N. St. Marys Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Pastor Timothy Hoover, officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Marys Protestant Cemetery

Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11 from 5-8 p.m.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Press on July 10, 2019