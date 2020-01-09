Home

Vada V. Tucker


1925 - 2020
Vada V. Tucker Obituary
Vada V. Tucker, 94, a resident of Pinecrest Manor and formerly of Taft Road, St. Marys, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor, after a lengthy illness.
She was born August 21, 1925, in Caledonia, daughter of the late James and Victoria Fox Tyler. Vada was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Byrnedale Schools. She was a retired employee of the Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital and was a member of the St. Mary's Church.
On June 5, 1948, in St. Joseph's Church in Force, Vada married Andrew G. Tucker, who preceded her in death on October 6, 2000.
She is survived by two daughters, Theresa Tucker (Cheryl Stoker) and Brenda Coppella (Steven), both of St. Marys; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and by a brother, John Tyler (Julie) of Maryland.
In addition to her husband and parents, Vada was preceded in death by five sisters, Katie Carlson, Eleanora Yetzer, Edith Azzato, Verna Feidler, and Ellen Zuchelli; and by two brothers, Charles and William Tyler.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020
