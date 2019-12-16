|
Val (Valery A.) Nolan, of Richardson, Texas died on December 14, 2019 with his family by his side.
Born August 2, 1935 in St. Marys, he is the son of Leonard and Theresa Nist Nolan.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy, and his children Sylvia Nolan, Diane Nolan, Stewart Nolan and his wife Mary, David Nolan, Elva Nolan Groves and her husband Blake Groves as well as six grandchildren: Nolan, Valerie, Christine, Bryan Groves, Travis and Maddie Nolan.
He is also survived by his sister, Myra Trgovac and his brother Fr. Justin Nolan, OSB, many nieces and nephews, and special friend Dennis Kenemuth.
He graduated from Central High school in 1953, worked at Keystone Carbon until he went into the Army. He graduated from Penn State and worked for Speer Carbon, Airco Carbon, and C/G Graphite as a salesman. He retired in 1999 and loved going to his ranch, JFN Ranch in Leonard, Texas, where he enjoyed the wide open spaces and the many friends he made there.
He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church whose members were always like a second family to him and his family. He enjoyed his coffee with the McDonald's group in Richardson and the Dairy Queen Group in Leonard. Val found friends wherever he went and enjoyed life to the fullest. He often said he had "No Regrets".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 720 S. Floyd Road, Richardson, Texas 75080 with a reception in the Parish Center afterwards. He will be laid to rest at a later date in a ceremony at the DFW National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 17, 2019