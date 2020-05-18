Vera J. Wendel, 87, of Elk Towers and formerly of Averyville Road and Glen Hazel, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.
She was born on June 6, 1932, a daughter of the late Floyd and Nora Wolf Herbstritt.
On January 31, 1953 in St. Marys Church, she married Maurice "Skinny" Wendel, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2018. Together they shared more than 65 years of marriage.
Vera was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1950. She was a member of Queen of the World Church, where she was also a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She served as past president and director of the St. Marys Historical Society.
For more than 10 years, she worked at the Elk County Eye Clinic as a receptionist. Always a dedicated fan of John Wayne, Vera also enjoyed country western movies and music. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by three daughters; Sharon Kintz and her husband Duane of New Alexandria, Sandi Bailey of St. Marys, and Janet Schatz and her husband Charles "Chuck" of St. Marys, by two sons; Wayne Wendel and his wife Mary and Thomas Wendel and his wife Karen, both of Glen Hazel. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, as well as by a sister; Eleanore Bauer of St. Marys and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by brothers William "Wild Bill" Herbstritt, Richard "Cowboy" Herbstritt, Thomas Herbstritt and her twin brothers, James and Robert.
A private funeral service for Vera J. Wendel will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home with Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor of Queen of the World, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adult Day Services, 625 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the Community Nurses, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020.