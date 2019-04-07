Vera M. McGeehin, 98, of 384 Chestnut Street, St. Marys, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her residence.

She was born April 27, 1920, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Angelo and Eleanor Testine Quatroche. Vera was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School. She was a retired employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company.

On Oct. 8, 1951, in Chicago, Illinios, Vera married Hugh McGeehin, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by a brother, Dr. John Quatroche and his wife, Eileen, of Punxsutawney; many nieces and nephews; her best friend, Mary Ross; and by her special friends, Mary McMurray, and John and Paula McMurray.

In addition to her husband and parents, Vera was preceded in death by a son, Thomas McGeehan at birth; five sisters, Gladys Iorfida, Helen Lee, Anne Carroll, Mary Jane Quatroche, and Rose Shaffer; and by six brothers, Albert, Emmanuel, Joseph, Fred, Angelo, and Victor Quatroche.

Vera was a member of the Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed playing golf, shopping, watching Duke Basketball games, and going out to eat with her friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857; St. Leo's Church, 111 Depot Street,Ridgway, PA 15853; or to the Community Nurses, Inc., Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2019