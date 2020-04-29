|
Victor E. "Gene" Samanka, age 69 of DuBois, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA due to complications from lymphoma and a stroke.
Born on March 25, 1951 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Victor Eugene and Josephine (Anasti) Samanka.
He was a 1969 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic and a 1973 graduate of Clarion University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Studies. He also earned a master's degree from Webster University and a second master's degree from George Washington University.
On August 18, 1973 he married Doris "Dori" (Fledderman) Samanka. She survives.
Gene was a veteran of the United States Army for over 23 years. He began his career as a Private First Class and retired as the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his illustrious career he served in the Persian Gulf War earning a Bronze Star and was stationed in Germany twice, Ft. Bragg in the 82nd Airborne and the Pentagon.
After retiring from the military, he worked as a field agent for Northwest Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center, Inc. and was the Guidance Counselor at DuBois Central Catholic as well as an Adjunct Professor of Psychology at Butler Community College.
He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church where he served a parish council president, a life member of James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars and George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #519, the Disabled Veterans of America and served as a member of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Gene is survived by his children; Tracy Samanka Sergent and her husband Charlie of Charlotte, North Carolina and Kelley Samanka and her husband Craig Sobeski of Brooklyn, New York; one sister, Joanna Crawford and her husband Robert of DuBois; and two brothers, John Samanka and his wife Pam of DuBois, and Joseph Samanka & his wife Jen of White Hall; and one grandson, Nikolas "Nico" Sobeski.
He was preceded in death by one nephew, Andrew Crawford.
Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. It will be live streamed on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. and can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/stcatherineofsienaromancatholicchurch.
Entombment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, St. Marys, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Central Catholic, PO Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 30, 2020