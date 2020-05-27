Victoria Catherine Gornati, age 88, of Penfield, died suddenly, May 26, 2020 at Penn Highlands-DuBois.
A daughter of the late Paul and Victoria (Ciesieleski) Skrzypek, she was born on January 25, 1932 in Force. On December 2, 1950 at the St. Joseph Church of Force, she married Raymond B. Gornati who predeceased her on October 2, 2014.
Vicky is survived by: four children, Yvonne (Jerry) Pratt of Johnsonburg, Victoria (Kim) Peters of DuBois, Kenneth (Jennifer) Gornati of Penfield, and Mark (Connie) Gornati of DuBois; 10 grandchildren, Angela (Josh) Dubler, Teresa (Chad) Guaglianone, Jessica (Steve) Stritzinger, Shelley (James) Byron, Anita (Mark) Zablow, Michael (Alley) Peters, Bryanna (Kyle) Protho, Brooke Gornati, Krista (Luke) Anderson and Kara Kentoski; 14 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Louise DeSio of Kane, Helen Meraglia of Weedville, Josephine (Edward) Levendusky of Force, and Clara Gustafson of Weedville.
Besides her parents and husband, Vicky was preceded in death by: five brothers, Louis, Walter, Paul, Frank, and Vincent; and five sisters, Antionette Trentini, Lottie Gornati, Veronica Panighetti, Margaret Robinson, and a sister in infancy.
A lifelong resident of Bennetts Valley, Vicky graduated Weedville High School in 1949 and was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force. She worked with Stackpole Carbon, Kroger Grocery Store and later with BiLo in the bakery department, retiring in 1991. She enjoyed making rosaries for many years and sending them to the missionaries. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and especially her family.
There will be no visitation.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held by the family.
Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery with her husband.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Church of Force, or the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.