Victoria Catherine Gornati
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria Catherine Gornati, age 88, of Penfield, died suddenly, May 26, 2020 at Penn Highlands-DuBois. 
A daughter of the late Paul and Victoria (Ciesieleski) Skrzypek, she was born on January 25, 1932 in Force. On December 2, 1950 at the St. Joseph Church of Force, she married Raymond B. Gornati who predeceased her on October 2, 2014.
Vicky is survived by: four children, Yvonne (Jerry) Pratt of Johnsonburg, Victoria (Kim) Peters of DuBois, Kenneth (Jennifer) Gornati of Penfield, and Mark (Connie) Gornati of DuBois; 10 grandchildren, Angela (Josh) Dubler, Teresa (Chad) Guaglianone, Jessica (Steve) Stritzinger, Shelley (James) Byron, Anita (Mark) Zablow, Michael (Alley) Peters, Bryanna (Kyle) Protho, Brooke Gornati, Krista (Luke) Anderson and Kara Kentoski; 14 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Louise DeSio of Kane, Helen Meraglia of Weedville, Josephine (Edward) Levendusky of Force, and Clara Gustafson of Weedville.
Besides her parents and husband, Vicky was preceded in death by: five brothers, Louis, Walter, Paul, Frank, and Vincent; and five sisters, Antionette Trentini, Lottie Gornati, Veronica Panighetti, Margaret Robinson, and a sister in infancy.
A lifelong resident of Bennetts Valley, Vicky graduated Weedville High School in 1949 and was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force. She worked with Stackpole Carbon, Kroger Grocery Store and later with BiLo in the bakery department, retiring in 1991. She enjoyed making rosaries for many years and sending them to the missionaries. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and especially her family.
There will be no visitation.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held by the family.
Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery with her husband.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Church of Force, or the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved