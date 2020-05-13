Victoria E. Riccadonna, 88, of Force, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Elk Haven Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.
A daughter of the late Onorato and Louise (Tezzaro) DaCanal, she was born on February 15, 1932 in Torrington, Connecticut. On October 13, 1962 she married Amadio Riccadonna, who survives at home.
Along with her husband, Victoria is survived by: five children, Lisa Salinas of Weedville, Denise (James) Huff of Force, Dave (Lynn) Riccadonna of Weedville, Kevin Riccadonna of Weedville and Nancy (George Steele) Riccadonna of Force; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, John (Helen) DaCanal of St. Marys and a sister, Veronica (Frank) Nekuza of Kersey.
Besides her parents, Victoria was predeceased by: a sister, Vernetta Kraus.
Born in Connecticut and raised in Toby, Victoria came to Bennetts Valley in 1962. A member of St. Joseph Church of Force, she was a very religious person focused on her family and her faith.
There will be no public visitation.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held by the family.
Interment will be in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Church or the Elk County Humane Society and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
A daughter of the late Onorato and Louise (Tezzaro) DaCanal, she was born on February 15, 1932 in Torrington, Connecticut. On October 13, 1962 she married Amadio Riccadonna, who survives at home.
Along with her husband, Victoria is survived by: five children, Lisa Salinas of Weedville, Denise (James) Huff of Force, Dave (Lynn) Riccadonna of Weedville, Kevin Riccadonna of Weedville and Nancy (George Steele) Riccadonna of Force; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, John (Helen) DaCanal of St. Marys and a sister, Veronica (Frank) Nekuza of Kersey.
Besides her parents, Victoria was predeceased by: a sister, Vernetta Kraus.
Born in Connecticut and raised in Toby, Victoria came to Bennetts Valley in 1962. A member of St. Joseph Church of Force, she was a very religious person focused on her family and her faith.
There will be no public visitation.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held by the family.
Interment will be in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Church or the Elk County Humane Society and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020.