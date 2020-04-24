|
Vida J. Trumbull, 93, a resident of Pinecrest Manor and formerly of 145 Neubert Street, St. Marys, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor.
Vida was born September 15, 1926, in St. Marys, the daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Schloder) Zaner. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1944. Vida was a retired employee of the St. Marys Insurance Agency, where she worked as a bookkeeper.
On June 12, 1948, in the Sacred Heart Church where she was a lifelong parishioner, she married Glenn Richard Trumbull, who preceded her in death on June 8, 1980.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce DeLullo and her husband David of St. Marys; and her grandchildren, Maria DeLullo, Shelley Murphy, Emily Trumbull Starr, Elaine Field, and Eric Trumbull. Also surviving are her six great-grandchildren, Kayla DeLullo, Adalina Murphy, Nolan Murphy, Isabella Field, Andrew Field, and Gabriel DeLullo.
In addition to her husband and parents, Vida was preceded in death by her son, Glenn R. Trumbull Jr.; her grandson, Shawn DeLullo; and by her brother, Michael Zaner.
There will be no visitation.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, funeral and committal services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or to the , Elk County, 108R North Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 25, 2020