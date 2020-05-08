Virginia C. Osborne
1929 - 2020
Virginia C. Osborne, 91, born in Mifflin County, formerly of Juniata County, passed away due to complications of COVID-19 on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Penn Highlands Elk Regional Health Center in Saint Marys.
Born April 7, 1929 in Mifflin County, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Grubb) Harry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen W. Osborne.
Virginia is survived by her loving children, Catherine Hempstead-Stone and husband Keith, of Shippensburg, Lisa Wileman and fiancé Carter Dippold, of Saint Marys, and Norma Starr and husband Scott of Beech Creek; 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and her brothers, Jack and Thomas Harry.
Virginia was employed by the state of Pennsylvania in The Department of Labor and Industry as a clerk and retired after 27 and a half years of service.
She was a member of Barner's St. John's Lutheran Church in Liverpool since 1994.
Virginia was a woman who was a huge dog lover, and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially to cuddle her grandchildren. She always loved telling people about her family, and loved the reactions she got when she told people how many grandchildren she had. She also enjoyed talking with her many friends at Manor Care and playing Bingo with them. She always loved helping those residents, and would do anything to make them smile.
A private graveside service will be held at Juniata Memorial Park with Pastor Kerry Aucker officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of The Barr Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory, 120 Logan Street, Lewistown.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.barrfh.com.

Published in The Daily Press from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Juniata Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Barr Funeral Home Inc
120 Logan St
Lewistown, PA 17044
(717) 248-5486
