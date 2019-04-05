Virginia (Ginny) Lahr died peacefully on March 5, 2019 in Spokane, Washington.

She was born on Jan. 12, 1943 in St. Marys to the late Charles B. and Mary Andrus Young. After high school, Ginny joined the Army, where she met and married the love of her life, Roy H. Lahr, in 1965.

Ginny is survived by her husband, Roy H. Lahr, of 54 years, along with their children: Mark Lahr (Marsha) of Billings, Montana; Kim Elliott (Sru) of Roseville, Ca:, Yvctte Roberts (Brian) of Spokane, Wa.; Butch Lahr (Micayla Bonner) of Spokane, Ca.; by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Ginny is also survived by two brothers: Frank Young of DuBois, and George Young (Sylvia) of St. Marys; and five sisters: Carol McCool (Larry) of Bradford; Agnes Sample (Jerry) of Curwcnsville; Mary Young Williams of San Jose, Ca; Linda Pedersen (Doric) of Hrownsburg, Illinois; and Irene Haller (Ed] of Warren, Ohio; and by many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by nine brothers: Charles, Thomas, David, Ronald, Robert, Brad, Merlin, Mark, and Ralph.

Roy and Ginny had 54 years filled with adventures which they shared with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ginny enjoyed her life to the fullest; she loved her garden and when she could no longer tend to it, her husband, Roy, kept the garden full of various flowers, fruits and vegetables. Ginny loved nothing more than spending a day with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ginny spent a lot of time at the llillyard Senior Center, where she enjoyed playing bingo, gathering with many friends for the monthly birthday celebration, attending holiday parties and going on day trips. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Ginny will forever be loved and greatly missed by family and friends.

A service was held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd. Medical Lake, WA 99022. A celebration of Ginny's life followed from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the llillyard Senior Center at 4001 N Cook St., Spokane, WA 99207.