Wayne J. Neureiter, 50, of 140 Frey Road, Kersey, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 16, 2020, in Williamsport.
He was born July 29, 1970, in St. Marys, son of the late Thomas C. Neureiter and Christine Weisner Neureiter, who survives of Kersey. Wayne was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1988. He has resided in Alabama for 10 years before moving back to Elk County in 2018. Wayne was a truck driver and was the former owner of WJN Trucking and was currently an employee of Lindemuth Excavating.
In addition to his mother, Christine Neureiter, Wayne is survived by his sister, Jodi Lindemuth (Kevin) of Kersey; two brothers: Thomas E. Neureiter (Kerry) of Kersey and David K. Neureiter (Michele) of Erie; six nieces: Mackenzie Neureiter (Zebb) and their daughter, Quinn; Macy Neureiter (Ben); Kaitlynn Neureiter (Vincent); Jade Lindemuth; Brooklynn Neureiter; and Alex Neureiter; two nephews: Jackson Lindemuth (Haley) and Carter Lindemuth (Bailey); and by special friends: Caleb and Kirsten Gabler and their children, Bodie and Ridge.
There was never a dull moment with Wayne around. He was always making people laugh. He enjoyed late model dirt track racing. Wayne cherished, loved, and supported his nieces and nephews, and he especially enjoyed watching Elk County Catholic basketball.
A funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Ross Miceli officiating. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, Athletic Association, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
